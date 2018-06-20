Charbagh Hotel fire accident: FIR registered against owners & workers of hotel

An FIR has been registered on Wednesday against the owners & workers of SSJ International & Virat Hotels where at least five people were killed and while 5 people were injured.

The fire started around 4.30am from a short circuit in an air-conditioner in the basement of SSJ International Hotel and gradually engulfed its frontage. Some commuters informed police and fire department. In an hour, the fire spread to other floors causing panic among the guests. Within minutes, the flames spread to the adjacent Viraat International hotel.

Police said that in all there were 70 occupants in both the hotels. SSJ International had 30 occupants while 40 guests were staying in Viraat International. Police also said that all the deceased and injured were staying in SSJ hotel.

A case has been registered under section IPC 285,337,338 & 304. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire.

"The chief minister has directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured," a spokesperson said, adding, "He has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for each of the grievously injured."

