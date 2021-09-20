Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM at 11 AM today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 20: As Congress leader and Punjab Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on Sunday unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, he became the first Dalit leader to become the 16th Chief Minister of the state.

Channi was selected to be the state's chief minister just a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.

Who is Charanjit Singh Channi? Punjab's new Chief Minister

Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunday evening met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government. He will take oath at 11 am on Monday.

Channi, 49, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. He will take oath Monday morning.

The 58-year-old three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district had joined the Congress in 2012 and was holding the portfolios of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet.

'Hope Channi can keep Punjab safe from security threats’: Amarinder Singh

An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from that community.

The opposition BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the Shiromani Akali Dal -- which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP -- had said that its deputy CM would be from that community.