  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chapra girl admitted to ICU after she showed symptoms similar to Coronavirus

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 27: The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has claimed 80 lives so far and 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date. A girl from Chapra in Bihar, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at Airport Health Organisation Government of India in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus on Monday.

    Chapra girl admitted to ICU after she showed symptoms similar to Coronavirus
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Meanwhile, the girl is reportedly on her way to Patna, she'll be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

    First suspected case of coronavirus in Bengaluru, found to be negative

    Amid this, the Airport Health Organisation Government of India has confirmed that no passengers to Bengaluru is having history of visit to Wuhan.

    In the last 14 days China reported positive with the fatal Coronavirus. Total 392 passengers underwent thermal scanner screening from Sunday to till 8am today at Bengaluru International airport.

    Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following thermal screening for a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCov).

    Thermal cameras has been installed at the pre-immigration area of the seven major airports in India and airlines staff will bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bihar symptoms

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X