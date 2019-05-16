Chappals hurled at Kamal Haasan amid row over Nathuram Godse terrorist remark

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 16: Chappals were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, police said.

    One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

    File photo of Kamal Haasan
    Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

    'Godse was a first Hindu extremist' remark: HC refuses to entertain PIL against Kamal Haasan

    The 64-year-old, while campaigning in Aravakurichi on Sunday, had said: "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Independent India's first extremist (theeviravaadi) was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it starts."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
