  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as movement banned

    By PTI
    |

    Ghaziabad, Apr 21: The district administration on Tuesday banned the movement of people between Ghaziabad and Delhi as per lockdown orders, an official said.

    However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will be allowed to move between the two cities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open. Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared, he said.

    Two societies KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, while Islam nagar colony and ATS society of Indira puram have been sealed, the officer said.

    Total 15 societies are sealed and declared hot spot, the DM said. Pandey said till Monday evening, 311 samples were received by the health department, including from ATS society, and 307 tested COVID-19 negative and four positive.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X