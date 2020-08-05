Golden moment in India's history, Janmabhoomi liberated today: PM Modi at Bhumi Pujan

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 05: Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi in his address said, "Like August 15, today's day holds a similar significance for crores of people who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple. The 'mandir' will mark a decisive change in the economy of Ayodhya."

He termed August 5 a 'golden day' and added that Ram Janmabhoomi stands 'liberated' today. CM Yogi Adityanath said that the temple construction is a moment to "showcase new India to the world, which does not discriminate on basis of caste and creed".

"I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," PM Modi said.

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janma bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. Whole India is celebrating today. Golden history has been scripted on the banks of Sarayu river," he said.

"Ram Temple will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," the prime minister added.