Ram Temple is symbol of sacrifice, determination: PM Modi at Bhumi Pujan

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 05: Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. Chants of Jai Siya Ram can be heard across the world."

"I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," PM Modi said.

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. Whole India is celebrating today. Golden history has been scripted on the banks of Sarayu river," he said.

"Ram Temple will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations, the prime minister added.