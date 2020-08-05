YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ram Temple is symbol of sacrifice, determination: PM Modi at Bhumi Pujan

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 05: Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. Chants of Jai Siya Ram can be heard across the world."

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    PM Modi at Bhumi Pujan
    PM Modi at Bhumi Pujan

    "I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," PM Modi said.

    "A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. Whole India is celebrating today. Golden history has been scripted on the banks of Sarayu river," he said.

    "Ram Temple will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations, the prime minister added.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ram temple

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue