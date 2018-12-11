Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG2984
BJP2882
IND14
OTH20
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG099
BJP073
IND0118
OTH113
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG2939
BJP78
BSP+43
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS088
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH03
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The BJP came in 2014 and conquered. By March 2018, the BJP was home to 70 per cent Indians.

    Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

    In March 21 states were BJP ruled. It had won big in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana. Later it went on to hand the CPM a crushing defeat in Tripura apart from placing itself in a pivotal position in Nagaland. The party was in power in 21 seats either by itself or as part of an alliance.

    The achievement for the BJP was considered to be huge as no party had held such a big footprint. By the end of 1993, the Congress held 16 out of the then 26 states of which 15 were on its own.

    The dynamic however changed considerably with the BJP losing three of the states it had held. The party faced defeats in the Hindi heartland and lost power to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It must also be noted that the BJP pulled out of the government in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the spread being reduced further.

    In 2014, when Narendra Modi had come to power, the BJP ruled just 7 states. The Congress on the other hand which held 13 states in 2014 came down to four. With the latest assembly results, the Congress now is in power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka and Puducherry. It has however lost out on Mizoram.

