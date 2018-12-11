Home News India Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The BJP came in 2014 and conquered. By March 2018, the BJP was home to 70 per cent Indians.

In March 21 states were BJP ruled. It had won big in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana. Later it went on to hand the CPM a crushing defeat in Tripura apart from placing itself in a pivotal position in Nagaland. The party was in power in 21 seats either by itself or as part of an alliance.

The achievement for the BJP was considered to be huge as no party had held such a big footprint. By the end of 1993, the Congress held 16 out of the then 26 states of which 15 were on its own.

The dynamic however changed considerably with the BJP losing three of the states it had held. The party faced defeats in the Hindi heartland and lost power to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It must also be noted that the BJP pulled out of the government in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the spread being reduced further.

In 2014, when Narendra Modi had come to power, the BJP ruled just 7 states. The Congress on the other hand which held 13 states in 2014 came down to four. With the latest assembly results, the Congress now is in power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka and Puducherry. It has however lost out on Mizoram.