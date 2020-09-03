Changed posture, dominance at Demchok, Chumar, how India is countering the Chinese

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: Following the meeting of the high powered committee, it was firmly decided that India will continue to match the enhancement of troops by the Chinese PLA.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

India's top priority is to secure the border and this is a complete shift from the border management policy.

The posture of the Indian Army has been shaped in such a way that it would pre-empt any Chinese transgressions in the areas of Ladakh.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

Sources tell OneIndia that this is also aimed at forcing China to completely pull back.

Further the source cited above also said that it would be helpful in resolving the border crisis when talks are taking place both on the diplomatic and military front.

Five days back, the PLA had tried to grab Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, but this was countered and the Indian troops now occupy the key heights on the southern bank.

Further the Special Frontier Force had also played a vital role in countering the PLA. This was a force that was raised after the 1962 war to counter China.

In order to have a clear line sight of the Lhasa-Kashgar (219) highway, which is a crucial artery for the PLA logistics supply, India has dominated the Demchok and Chumar areas.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh who left for Russia on Wednesday had on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Singh headed a high powered meeting of the China Study Group to review the situation.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

During the meeting it was decided that the Indian Army would continue to maintain aggressive posturing to deal with any misadventure by China. The Indian Army has also bolstered its presence around the southern bank area of Pangong Tso.

The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

While additional troops have been deployed, it was also decided to bring in more weaponry like anti-tank guided missiles and tanks.