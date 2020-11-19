Bihar election results: BJP will be defeated just like Donald Trump, says Shiv Sena in Saamana

Change 'Karachi Sweets' to something in Marathi: Sena leader threatens owner

Mumbai, Nov 19: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Madhukar Nandgaonkar recently has demanded that Bandra's Karachi Sweets change its name giving time limit to the owner.

A video that shows Nandgaonkar allegedly asking the owner of famous 'Karachi Sweets' in Mumbai to change the name of the shop has gone viral.

In the video, Nandgaonkar purportedly says, "You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi." He says that he will come visit the shop again in 15 days.

Nandgaonkar is seen in the video telling the owner of the sweet shop in Bandra West how he 'hates the name because of its association with Pakistan and terrorists'.

While the owner tries to explain to Nandgaonkar that the name was given by his ancestors because they had come from Karachi after the partition, to which the Shiv Sena leader argues that he can name his shop after anything, his ancestors or himself but not Karachi because it is a place associated with terrorists.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The owner even tries to explain to Nandgaonkar that the shop has got no connection to Pakistan's Karachi now but the latter adamantly tells him he has a problem with the name itself. He is seen telling the shop owner, "We are giving you time, you have to make the change because the name is synonymous with Pakistan, change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi."

Notably, Nandgaonkar, back in February, was held along with a member of his party when the duo had beaten a man accused of molestation and uploaded the video on social media. He was later released on bail.

Later sometime in July, the leader had also caused a ruckus at a Mumbai hospital, demanding a Covid-19 patient's body be handed over to relatives.

Several people outraged on Twitter condemning the behaviour of the Shiv Sena leader.

A user expressed anger saying, "Ridiculous police state Maharashtra has become under @OfficeofUT. There are thousands of monuments in Maharashtra belonging to Islamic culture, thousands of Mosques, Mazar n other islamic structures! Will @ShivSena demolish all of them? Are @PawarSpeaks & @RahulGandhi agreed?"