Change in the government in Sri Lankan has larger regional implication

New Delhi, Oct 27: Just before the visit of ousted Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe to India between October 18 and October 20, 2018, a controversy broke out in the island nation claiming that Sirisena told a cabinet meeting about India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) plotting his assassination. Similarly newly sworn Prime Minister Rajapaksa had blamed the same agency for his loss in the elections. Assassination charges were later denied but why such statements at the first place?

There is a need to understand that such statements does not not come easily. Actually the influence of China in the neighbourhood of India has divided either the political leadership of the country, people or government between India and China except Pakistan where people, country, government and leadership all are anti-India.

During visit of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister that has been marked by close contacts at the highest political level, growing trade and investment, wide ranging development cooperation, increasing linkages in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building and broadening people to people contacts. Both the Prime Ministers discussed major bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historically ties and friendly relations between the two countries. The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues. But immediately after his return to Sri Lanka his government goes.

Regional issue in south Asia is quite important with two big powers of Asia vying for control in the region and China has been trying to influence countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and even a tiny country like The Maldives which have strategic importance. The US has said that the government in the country must function as per Sri Lankan constitution. Sources said, "The way change in the government took place outside influence cannot be ruled out. Sri Lanka is also the country where a section of people have antipathy for India. So much so that Rajpaksha blamed India for his defeats in the elections."

But the immediate reason for this development to happen has been that political environment has left Sirisena isolated. He was finding it difficult to work with Wickremesinghe and started making a deal with Rajapaksa and has stuck a deal with him by bringing him back to power.

It is in the common knowledge that Sirisena and Wickremesinghe were not in good terms and the government was facing corruption charges. It was narrowly saved in April when Wickremesinghe had narrowly managed won the no-confidence motion engineered by Sirisena-Rajapaksa supported by Tamils and Muslims.

But a section in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Maldives have been supportive of China which has huge investment in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan which is looking for the development of its 'One Road and One Belt' in the area.

Similar kind of controversy is prevailing in the Maldives where now a pro-India government is expected to take over. Actually China under its string of pearl policy not only encircle India but also want to capture business route which goes up to Europe and Africa. China is already at Hambantota, so any development is more of of geopolitics in the region than anything.