  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Change in IT refund rule: Only e-refunds from March 1 onwards; Link bank account-PAN soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: In a major change in the way the Income Tax Department issues refunds to taxpayers, the refunds from March 1, 2019, onwards would only be made in the e-mode into bank accounts of taxpayers. 

    The Income Tax Department, in its latest public communication, said taxpayers should link PAN with their accounts.

    Change in IT refund rule: Only e-refunds from March 1 onwards; Link bank account-PAN soon

    The department said refunds will be sent to bank accounts as it will issue "only e-refunds from March 1, 2019." Link your PAN (permanent account number) with your bank account to get your refund directly, swiftly and securely, the department said in a public advisory issued on Wednesday.

    Also Read | No tax on notional rent: Good news for property owners

    It added the bank account could be either savings, current, cash or overdraft. Till now, the department used to issue refunds to taxpayers either in their bank accounts or through account payee cheques, in a case-to-case basis depending on the category of taxpayers.

    The communication added taxpayers can check if their bank account is linked with their PAN by logging onto the e-filing website of the department--"https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/".

    It said those who have not linked their PAN with their bank account should provide it to their home bank branch and also validate this over the e-filing website of the I-T Department.

    Recently, the linking of the PAN with the Aadhaar-PAN has been made "mandatory" for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) and this procedure has to be "completed" by March 31 this year.

    Also Read | Linking of PAN card with Aadhaar mandatory for filing tax return: Top Court

    As per data updated till early this month, the I-T Department has so far issued 42 crore PANs, of which 23 crore have been linked with Aadhaar. While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

    On February 6, The Supreme Court has said linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of Income Tax returns. A bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer said the top court has decided the matter and upheld the section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. 

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    income tax pan bank account

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue