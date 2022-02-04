YouTube
    Chandrayan-3 to be launched in August 2022, ISRO to lift 19 missions

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will make its third venture to the Moon through the Chandrayaan-3 mission in August this year.

    This was stated by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to Lok Sabha yesterday. Dr. Singh revealed that the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress, and the mission team is making preparations based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions by national-level experts.

    He said, the mission-related hardware and their tests are successfully completed and ISRO is all set to launch Chardrayan-3 in August.

    This year is expected to be quite busy for ISRO as major projects such as Gaganyaan and Aditya solar mission are also in the pipeline.

    ISRO will conduct 19 missions till December this year.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 9:10 [IST]
    X