Chandrayaan 2: Why did ISRO choose to explore the Lunar South Pole region?

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 12: India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed 'Baahubali', and its passenger Chandrayaan-2 are all set for their historic flight to the Moon on July 15.

Chandrayaan-2 mission will explore south polar region, also known as the dark side of the moon after it lands on the cosmic body's south polar region.

About 16 minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV Mk III rocket will put into orbit the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The rocket will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170x40400 km orbit.

The moon's south pole is much larger and unexplored than the north pole. Studies in the lunar south pole will help understand the origin and evolution of satellite, says Indian Space Research Organisation. Chandrayaan-2 will also help expand India's footprint in space, inspire a future generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers and surpass international aspirations.

Why explore the Lunar South Pole?

ISRO aims to study the extent of water molecule distribution on the lunar surface. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around the south pole.

The region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early solar system. Chandrayaan 2 aims to extensively map the lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. In addition, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early solar system.

How many countries have till now launched Moon Missions?

India will be the fourth nation apart from US, USSR and China to reach the moon. But, we will be the first country to explore the Lunar South Pole.

What makes Chandrayaan 2 special?

1st space mission that might do a soft landing in the region

1st Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing with home-grown tech

1st Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown tech

4th country ever to soft-land on the moon