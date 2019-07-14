  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan-2: What Kalam suggested to ISRO about Moon Mission

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: At Sriharikota, as the lunar lander waits to fire off on July 15 on board the GSLV Mk-III, aka Bahubali, to its new home, the then late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had said that if one day the nation was able to achieve it, it would be nothing less than electrifying.

    "The exploration of Moon through Chandrayaan will electrify the entire country, particularly young scientists and children," Kalam had said in 2003, after being knowledgeable that the Indian Area Analysis Organisation (Isro) is considering a Moon mission.

    Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
    Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

    He said he was confident that the Moon mission is "just a start towards future planetary explorations" in India.

    In his 2003 speech to Isro scientists, Kalam too had shared a dream about India's area mission. "I visualize a scene, in the year 2021, when I will be 90 years old and visiting the Sriharikota spaceport for boarding the space plane so that I can reach another planet and return safely as one of the passengers."

    [Chandrayaan 2 launch: Date, time, mission, how to watch LIVE]

    Chandrayaan-2 is ISRO's toughest test, yet. Its GSLV MKIII rocket will launch the space probe on July 15 from the Satish Dhawan Space Port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, and land on the Southern Polar region of the Lunar Surface on September 6.

    It is a site where no country has dared to land. Israel tried and failed in its mission a couple of months ago.

    If Kalam was alive, on Monday when Chandrayaan-2 soars into outer area, he would have certainly clinched his fist within the air in pleasure as he did when India's first Moon mission-Chandrayaan-1-was efficiently launched in 2008.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 isro apj abdul kalam

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue