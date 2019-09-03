Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander successfully completes first deorbit maneuver

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 03: The first de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today, September 03, 2019.

ISRO, while informing about the successful completion of the first deorbit maneuver, tweeted: "The first de-orbit maneuver for Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at 0850 hours IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 4 seconds.''

Provided additional information on its website, The Indian space agency said,''The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.''

''The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled on September 04, 2019 between 0330 - 0430 hrs IST,'' it said.

With this maneuver, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan 2 mission is now just a few steps away from making contact with the lunar surface.

The landing phase of the spacecraft is considered to be the most challenging part of the whole mission. The 15-minute long powered descent phase on September 7 will be the most crucial phase of the mission. This is the first time ISRO will be attempting to soft-land a spacecraft.

Vikram is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.