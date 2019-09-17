Home News India live

Chandrayaan 2 updates: NASA to share photos of Vikram Lander site before and after

New Delhi, September 17: It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. In what could help the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to analyse what went wrong and right with the Chandrayaan 2 mission, a lunar orbiter of US-based NASA will fly over the part of the Moon where the Vikram lander lies after having lost contact with the Indian space agency. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will fly over Vikram's landing site and take pictures.

The pictures of Vikram lander may not be clear because of the fading sunlight on the Moon. It is unclear when the NASA orbiter will fly over the landing site.

