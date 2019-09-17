Home News India live

Chandrayaan 2 updates: Thank you for standing by us, says ISRO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, September 17: It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

In what could help the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to analyse what went wrong and right with the Chandrayaan 2 mission, a lunar orbiter of US-based NASA will fly over the part of the Moon where the Vikram lander lies after having lost contact with the Indian space agency. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will fly over Vikram's landing site and take pictures.

"Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward - propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!" the Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted, long with a graphic of an imposing looking Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation has tweeted a thank you for all the support that has been showered on the agency since it lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 lander during its descent on to the lunar surface. It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. ISRO has another four days to establish communication with lander before the region becomes too cold for the lander to operate. About Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is a robotic spacecraft that has been revolving around the Moon for over a decade now. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is part of a Nasa mission that is quite similar to India's Chandrayaan-1 mission. The pictures of Vikram lander may not be clear because of the fading sunlight on the Moon. It is unclear when the NASA orbiter will fly over the landing site. A few days ago, NASA had also tried communicating with lander Vikram a few days ago. The agency's Jet Propulsion laboratory beamed a radio frequency to the lander in the hope of receiving some response. The LRO had succeeded in collecting data during Vikram lander's descent. Noah Petro, LRO's project scientist was quoted as saying,"NASA will share any before and after flyover imagery of the area around the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander landing site to support analysis by the Indian Space Research Organisation." The pictures of Vikram lander may not be clear because of the fading sunlight on the Moon. It is unclear when the NASA orbiter will fly over the landing site. It is a critical day for the Chandrayaan 2 mission, as NASA satellite is currently orbiting the moon and is set to fly overhead the spot where Vikram lander fell silent, after having lost contact with Earth in its attempt to make a lunar soft-landing on 7 September.

