  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan 2 successfully performs first earthbound orbit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: First earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 24, 2019) at 2:52pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds. The new orbit will be 230 X 45163 km.

    Chandryaan 2 successfully performs first earthbound orbit

    The second orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 26, 2019, at 01: 09 am (IST).

    How Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan may open new vistas for ISRO?

    GSLV MKIII M1 has successfully placed Chandrayaan - 2 spcecraft into a highly elliptical orbit of 170 x 45475 km on July 22, 2019.

    Further major activities include Earth bound maneuvers, Trans Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound maneuvers, Vikram Separation and Vikram Touch Down.

    Earth Bound maneuvers are planned to be executed from today onwards culminating into Trans Lunar Insertion scheduled on August 14, 2019, which will send the Chandrayaan - 2 spacecraft to moon.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 isro

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue