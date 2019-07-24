Chandrayaan 2 successfully performs first earthbound orbit

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, July 24: First earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 24, 2019) at 2:52pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds. The new orbit will be 230 X 45163 km.

The second orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 26, 2019, at 01: 09 am (IST).

GSLV MKIII M1 has successfully placed Chandrayaan - 2 spcecraft into a highly elliptical orbit of 170 x 45475 km on July 22, 2019.

Further major activities include Earth bound maneuvers, Trans Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound maneuvers, Vikram Separation and Vikram Touch Down.

Earth Bound maneuvers are planned to be executed from today onwards culminating into Trans Lunar Insertion scheduled on August 14, 2019, which will send the Chandrayaan - 2 spacecraft to moon.