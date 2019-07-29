  • search
    Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs 3rd orbit raising manoeuvre, says ISRO

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, July 29: The third earth-bound orbit raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

    Taking to Twitter, ISRO, the space agency said that its flagship moon mission which is expected to land on the South Pole of the moon on Septemeber 7 has completed its third orbit-raising maneuver and is as such "3 steps closer to the moon!!!"

    Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs 3rd orbit raising manoeuvre, says ISRO
    File photo

    The third orbit raising manoeuvre was performed on July 29 afternoon. The ambitious project of sending a spacecraft with a moonlander and a rover was launched on July 22 afternoon.

    Fact check: Are these viral images of Earth really sent by Chandrayaan-2?

    Last week, the mission successfully completed its second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 26, 2019 at 0108 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds.

    On July 22, the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170x45,475 km by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
