YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan-2: Pragyan rover intact on Moon's surface, says Chennai techie; ISRO to probe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Is the Chandrayaan-2 mission still alive? Mystery deepens as Chennai based space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian, who was credited by NASA late last year for spotting the debris of India's Chandrayaan-2 moon probe Vikram lander, has come up with his latest find.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Shanmuga claims to have possibly spotted the skeleton of the Vikram lander and also the Pragyan rover that might have rolled out onto the lunar surface.

    In a series of tweets, Shanmuga Subramanian said: "Chandrayaan-2's Pragyan "ROVER" intact on Moon's surface and has rolled out few meters from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing. It seems the commands were sent to the lander blindly for days and there is a distinct possibility that the lander could have received commands and relayed it to the rover...but the lander was not able to communicate it back to the Earth."

    There is also the possibility of the rover rolling out of the lander when it impacted the moon's surface.

    Menawhile, ISRO has confirmed receiving the communication from the techie and was analyzing the same.

    ISRO chief K Sivan told TOI: "We've heheard nothing from Nasa so far on the matter. But yes, the person who had identified Vikram debris earlier has sent us an email about this. Our specialists are looking into the matter and we cannot say anything at this juncture."

    Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.

    The spacecraft was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019. The Chandrayaan-2 mission was India's first attempt to land on the lunar surface.

    It had attempted a moon-landing on September 7th. However, the much-anticipated landing happened to end up in a crash landing, after ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander, barely at an altitude of 2.1km from the lunar surface.

    Its orbiter, which is still in the lunar orbit, has a mission life of seven years. ISRO officials had earlier said it would be used for the third lunar mission as well.

    More VIKRAM LANDER News

    Read more about:

    vikram lander isro

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue