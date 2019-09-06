  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan-2: PM to witness live soft landing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city to witness live, Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' trying to pull off a historic soft-landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on September 6 and will view the Chandrayaan landing during the wee hours on September 7 at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near Peenya, and will leave for Mumbai on the same day," Karnataka government's official release said.

    Chandrayaan: PM to witness live soft landing
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Around 60- 70 students from across the country will be watching live India's proposed soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday, along with Prime Minister Modi, ISRO has said.

    Two top scoring students in ISRO's online space quiz contest from each State and Union territory have been invited by the space agency to watch at its centre here the landing of Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module on the Moon.

    'Vikram' (with rover 'Pragyaan' housed inside) is expected to touch down on the surface of the moon on September seven, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

    It's indeed Rocket Science!! Use of gravity to propel Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft for over 3 lac kms

    A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

    But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south pole region of the Moon.

    Insisting that the enormity of flood-related damages in the state warranted maximum aid from the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minsiter B S Yediyurappa had recently said, he would apprise the situation to Prime Minister Modi during his Bengaluru visit on September seven.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi chandrayaan 2 isro

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue