Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter send images from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera

India

Bengaluru, Oct 05: The Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Chandrayaan-2 has sent back high-resolution images from the moon's surface to the earth that it captured at on September 5.

The OHRC provides high-resolution images of the landing site. The images it captures, taken from two different look angles, serve dual purposes. A high-resolution camera is an important tool for lunar topographic studies of select regions.

"Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2 provides very high spatial resolution images of the Moon. This operates in the visible Panchromatic band (450-800 nm). With a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km, it provides the sharpest images ever from a lunar orbiter platform. OHRC is an important new tool for lunar topographic studies of select regions," the ISRO said on its official site along with the images.

Have a look at the images taken by #Chandrayaan2's Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC).

For more images please visit https://t.co/YBjRO1kTcL

ISRO also added, the photos captured parts of the Boguslawsky E crater on the moon, that is 14 kilometres in diameter and three kilometres in depth. The crater lies in the south polar region of the moon, where Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' was supposed to make a soft landing on September 7 before ISRO lost contact with it.

These were captured from an altitude of 100 kilometres from the lunar surface.

According to the reports, a national committee of academics is also analysing the reason why communication was lost with Vikram lander.