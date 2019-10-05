  • search
    Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter send images from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera

    Bengaluru, Oct 05: The Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Chandrayaan-2 has sent back high-resolution images from the moon's surface to the earth that it captured at on September 5.

    Orbiter High-Resolution Camera images of Chandrayaan 2
    The OHRC provides high-resolution images of the landing site. The images it captures, taken from two different look angles, serve dual purposes. A high-resolution camera is an important tool for lunar topographic studies of select regions.

    "Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2 provides very high spatial resolution images of the Moon. This operates in the visible Panchromatic band (450-800 nm). With a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km, it provides the sharpest images ever from a lunar orbiter platform. OHRC is an important new tool for lunar topographic studies of select regions," the ISRO said on its official site along with the images.

    ISRO also added, the photos captured parts of the Boguslawsky E crater on the moon, that is 14 kilometres in diameter and three kilometres in depth. The crater lies in the south polar region of the moon, where Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' was supposed to make a soft landing on September 7 before ISRO lost contact with it.

    Chandrayaan-2 a learning experience: NASA engineer

    These were captured from an altitude of 100 kilometres from the lunar surface.

    The high-resolution images clicked by the OHRC was acquired on September 5 from a 100-km altitude. The image covered a part of Boguslawsky E Crater. The crater has a diameter of 14 km and a depth of 3 km. that lies in the southern polar area of the Moon.

    OHRC provides high-resolution images of the landing site
    According to the reports, a national committee of academics is also analysing the reason why communication was lost with Vikram lander.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
