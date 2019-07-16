Chandrayaan-2: New date for launch only after probe by experts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: In the early hours of Monday, the launch of Chandrayaan-2 had to be put off owing to a technical snag.

ISRO has not given a new date for the launch as yet. A committee of experts will identify the rogue component that caused the problem, following which a new date will be announced.

The technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system an hour before the launch.

As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for the day. Revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO tweeted.

Chandrayaan-1 too faced glitch before launch: former ISRO chief

The technical snag was observed in the cryogenic stage of the rocket. The cryogenic rocket stage provides more thrust for every kilogram of propellant it burns. ISRO had said that the filling of the liquid hydrogen fuel had been completed, an hour before the launch.

Former DRDO director of public interface, Ravi Gupta had told ANI that it was the right decision to call off Chandrayaan 2 launch. We could not have taken any chance in such a big mission. Several rounds of testing are performed of every part. Every movement needs to be monitored at every second, he also said.