 Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Modi hugs emotional Dr Sivan, consoles him

Bengaluru, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave an inspiring speech to the scientists and engineers of ISRO, hours after the mission control of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the Vikram Lander. PM Modi said that the entire nation is proud of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

After his speech at the ISRO headquarters, Prime Minister Modi was leaving when he came face to face with ISRO chief Dr K Sivan. Dr Sivan, who was already emotional, broke down. The Prime Minister embraced him, consoled him just like an elder member of a family does to the the young during tough times. It was a very emotional moment, and the PM gave several encouraging pats to the ISRO chief who was clearly distraught.

The ISRO was unable confirm the landing of Vikram Lander as the the ground station lost the communication from during final phases of power descent. ISRO Chief K Sivan said that descent was normal till the lander was 2.1 kms from the surface.

Chandrayaan-2's touchdown time has been revised and instead of earlier schedule of 1:55 am IST, the Vikram Lander will land on lunar surface on 1:52 am on September 7 (Saturday).

[13 minutes later: When Vikram Lander lost signal]

Here are the LIVE updates:

Chandrayaan-2 not panning out the way it should have, left scientists distraught as years' of hard work had gone into it. PM Modi was inside ground control when the contact with Vikram lander was lost. At that time, PM just spoke a few encouraging words and left the ISRO headquarters. Later at 8 am, the Prime Minister returned to ISRO and gave an inspiring speech. Modi said ups and downs are part of scientific endeavours. While leaving, the emotional meeting between the PM and ISRO chief was very touching. "India is one of the major space powers in the world. The credit goes to all of you. It was you who were the first to reach Mars. ISRO has made many records. When success is your mantra then you can never go out of trajectory. Science never gets satisfied with the results. Its inherent quality is that it tries for more. I trust your confidence. I am not here to lecture you. I am meeting you all to get inspired from you," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he concluded his address with Bharat Mata ki jai. ISRO chief K Sivan becomes emotional as tears well up in his eyes. PM Modi embraces him and consoles ISRO chief and pats his back. Even the PM could be seen fighting hard to hold back tears. There will be a new dawn and a brighter future soon, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the journey and the efforts are as important as the final result of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. "I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better. The citizens of this country and I am proud of your efforts no matter what the result is," PM Modi says. I have not come here to preach but to take inspiration from you. There cannot be a better source of inspiration from you scientists, he says. The entire nation was awake in solidarity with our scientists who had embarked on one of the most ambitious mission of space. You are exceptional citizens who have given incredible contribution in progress of the nation," says PM. Science is all about experiments, observations and keep trying. I wish you luck in all your future endeavours, says Modi. "Resilience and tenacity are central to India’s ethos. In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall," he says. You are the same people who sent an orbiter to Mars successfully in very first attempt, PM Modi says. Boosting the morale of the scientists, PM Modi says i am proud of your efforts.... "ISRO's struggle is well known. How hard ISRO has strived to excel, if there was complacency then ISRO would not have been world's leading space agency, he says. You almost did it. You came very close. The learnings from today will make better. ...The effort was worth it and so was the journey, PM Modi says. "You are those people who live for the nation and work towards its progress. You have given your life for the country. You have sacrificed your life, your dreams for the country. I could understand you all last night. I could read the disappointment on your faces. You all have not slept since so many nights. I wanted to meet and talk to you all." PM Modi says. Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. You live for India's honour, I salute you...For last few hours the entire nation was worried. Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space program. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger, PM Modi says. You have made an incredible contribution to the nation. India is with you. You ventured for something where no one had gone, he says. With this our resolve to go to moon will only strengthen, Modi says. The first question that came to mind was why it happened, you being scientists would be more curious, says PM. I know you have not slept many nights, ut in hard work. When the signal did not come (from lander), i saw your faces, i could see the dissappointment. I did not stay for long, says PM. You (scientists) are those who make nation proud, you are pride of our nation, PM says. PM Modi arrives at ISRO. Meets scientists. Begins his peech with "Bharat Mata Ki jai". #WATCH Bengaluru: "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?", says PM Modi when a student, selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with him, asks him, ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' pic.twitter.com/rhSlY1tMc4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019 Modi@!ISRO: It must be noted that the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent. "There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander and not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians. The Orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission," tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. At 8 AM this morning, I would be interacting with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 is still safe. The orbiter will keep circling the moon and also click pictures for 1 year, reports said while quoting an ISRO official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ISRO Control Centre at 8 am today. ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud.



India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro.



My best wishes for future endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2019 ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours, Amit Shah tweets. "With Chandrayaan 2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of ISRO. We all hope for the best," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted. Not sure if Vikram Lander has crashed says Deviprasad Karnik, scientist at ISRO. The data is being analysed and these things take time, he said. Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance observed upto an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communications from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed. The planned press conference has been cancelled: ISRO. We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed, finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.