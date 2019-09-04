Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Modi hugs emotional Dr Sivan, consoles him
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
Bengaluru, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave an inspiring speech to the scientists and engineers of ISRO, hours after the mission control of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the Vikram Lander. PM Modi said that the entire nation is proud of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
After his speech at the ISRO headquarters, Prime Minister Modi was leaving when he came face to face with ISRO chief Dr K Sivan. Dr Sivan, who was already emotional, broke down. The Prime Minister embraced him, consoled him just like an elder member of a family does to the the young during tough times. It was a very emotional moment, and the PM gave several encouraging pats to the ISRO chief who was clearly distraught.
The ISRO was unable confirm the landing of Vikram Lander as the the ground station lost the communication from during final phases of power descent. ISRO Chief K Sivan said that descent was normal till the lander was 2.1 kms from the surface.
Chandrayaan-2's touchdown time has been revised and instead of earlier schedule of 1:55 am IST, the Vikram Lander will land on lunar surface on 1:52 am on September 7 (Saturday).
Chandrayaan-2 not panning out the way it should have, left scientists distraught as years' of hard work had gone into it. PM Modi was inside ground control when the contact with Vikram lander was lost. At that time, PM just spoke a few encouraging words and left the ISRO headquarters. Later at 8 am, the Prime Minister returned to ISRO and gave an inspiring speech. Modi said ups and downs are part of scientific endeavours. While leaving, the emotional meeting between the PM and ISRO chief was very touching.
9:00 AM, 7 Sep
"India is one of the major space powers in the world. The credit goes to all of you. It was you who were the first to reach Mars. ISRO has made many records. When success is your mantra then you can never go out of trajectory. Science never gets satisfied with the results. Its inherent quality is that it tries for more. I trust your confidence. I am not here to lecture you. I am meeting you all to get inspired from you," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he concluded his address with Bharat Mata ki jai.
8:43 AM, 7 Sep
ISRO chief K Sivan becomes emotional as tears well up in his eyes. PM Modi embraces him and consoles ISRO chief and pats his back. Even the PM could be seen fighting hard to hold back tears.
8:33 AM, 7 Sep
There will be a new dawn and a brighter future soon, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the journey and the efforts are as important as the final result of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. "I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better. The citizens of this country and I am proud of your efforts no matter what the result is," PM Modi says.
8:29 AM, 7 Sep
I have not come here to preach but to take inspiration from you. There cannot be a better source of inspiration from you scientists, he says.
8:28 AM, 7 Sep
The entire nation was awake in solidarity with our scientists who had embarked on one of the most ambitious mission of space. You are exceptional citizens who have given incredible contribution in progress of the nation," says PM.
8:28 AM, 7 Sep
Science is all about experiments, observations and keep trying. I wish you luck in all your future endeavours, says Modi.
8:27 AM, 7 Sep
"Resilience and tenacity are central to India’s ethos. In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall," he says.
8:26 AM, 7 Sep
You are the same people who sent an orbiter to Mars successfully in very first attempt, PM Modi says.
8:22 AM, 7 Sep
Boosting the morale of the scientists, PM Modi says i am proud of your efforts.... "ISRO's struggle is well known. How hard ISRO has strived to excel, if there was complacency then ISRO would not have been world's leading space agency, he says.
8:20 AM, 7 Sep
You almost did it. You came very close. The learnings from today will make better. ...The effort was worth it and so was the journey, PM Modi says.
8:18 AM, 7 Sep
"You are those people who live for the nation and work towards its progress. You have given your life for the country. You have sacrificed your life, your dreams for the country. I could understand you all last night. I could read the disappointment on your faces. You all have not slept since so many nights. I wanted to meet and talk to you all." PM Modi says.
8:18 AM, 7 Sep
Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. You live for India's honour, I salute you...For last few hours the entire nation was worried. Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space program. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger, PM Modi says.
8:16 AM, 7 Sep
You have made an incredible contribution to the nation. India is with you. You ventured for something where no one had gone, he says.
8:13 AM, 7 Sep
With this our resolve to go to moon will only strengthen, Modi says.
8:12 AM, 7 Sep
The first question that came to mind was why it happened, you being scientists would be more curious, says PM.
8:11 AM, 7 Sep
I know you have not slept many nights, ut in hard work. When the signal did not come (from lander), i saw your faces, i could see the dissappointment. I did not stay for long, says PM.
8:07 AM, 7 Sep
You (scientists) are those who make nation proud, you are pride of our nation, PM says.
8:07 AM, 7 Sep
PM Modi arrives at ISRO. Meets scientists. Begins his peech with "Bharat Mata Ki jai".
7:55 AM, 7 Sep
#WATCH Bengaluru: "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?", says PM Modi when a student, selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with him, asks him, ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' pic.twitter.com/rhSlY1tMc4
It must be noted that the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent.
7:47 AM, 7 Sep
"There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander and not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians. The Orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission," tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
7:15 AM, 7 Sep
At 8 AM this morning, I would be interacting with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru.
7:14 AM, 7 Sep
95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 is still safe. The orbiter will keep circling the moon and also click pictures for 1 year, reports said while quoting an ISRO official.
4:13 AM, 7 Sep
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ISRO Control Centre at 8 am today.
4:12 AM, 7 Sep
ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud.
India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro.
ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud.
India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro.
My best wishes for future endeavours, Amit Shah tweets.
4:01 AM, 7 Sep
"With Chandrayaan 2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of ISRO. We all hope for the best," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
3:22 AM, 7 Sep
Not sure if Vikram Lander has crashed says Deviprasad Karnik, scientist at ISRO. The data is being analysed and these things take time, he said.
3:13 AM, 7 Sep
Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance observed upto an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communications from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed. The planned press conference has been cancelled: ISRO.
3:12 AM, 7 Sep
We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed, finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.
READ MORE
11:28 AM, 4 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 is arguably Isro's most sophisticated project till date. It plans to land a rover on the far-end or dark face of the Moon. What also distinguishes the mission is that it aims to soft-land the rover on Moon's surface, a feat achieved only by three other countries so far.
11:48 AM, 4 Sep
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22.
12:08 PM, 4 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 satellite had began its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial maneuver called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) that was carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".
12:28 PM, 4 Sep
In a major milestone for India's second Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver.
12:48 PM, 4 Sep
The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru, the space agency has said.
1:13 PM, 4 Sep
The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon while the lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface science experiments.
1:38 PM, 4 Sep
The rover carries two payloads to enhance the understanding of the lunar surface.
1:51 PM, 4 Sep
India's second lunar expedition would shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon, its South Polar region.
2:53 PM, 4 Sep
According to ISRO, the mission objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.
3:41 PM, 4 Sep
On the science front, this mission aims to further expand the knowledge about the moon through a detailed study of its topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and atmosphere, leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, the space agency had said.
3:44 PM, 4 Sep
Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2#VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.
Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2
3:55 PM, 4 Sep
On successful completion, it will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
4:46 PM, 4 Sep
National Geographic on Tuesday announced that it is all set to take its viewers on a once in a lifetime expedition to witness a historic event in the country's space endeavours, the Chandrayaan-2 landing on September 6 at 1:30 am-2:30 am
5:11 PM, 4 Sep
16 Students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have been selected through an Online Space Quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7. India's first moon lander - Vikram - is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30am to 2.30am. A total number of 1,50,279 students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas from all over the country participated in the online Space Quiz Conducted by the space organisation.
9:55 AM, 5 Sep
The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, beginning at 3:42 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuver was 9 seconds.
9:58 AM, 5 Sep
This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole. Orbiter, lander and rover.
9:59 AM, 5 Sep
While a lot has been talked about Chandrayaan-2's three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan), little is discussed about the things this mission would do.
What everyone knows is this, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will circle the moon and provide information about its surface. The Lander will soft-land on the lunar surface and unload the Rover to study and take measurements from the surface. The lander and rover on Chandrayaan-2 will touchdown at a site 600 kilometers from the lunar South pole. Weighing about 3,850 kg, Chandrayaan 2 is a three-in-one integrated spacecraft. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, onboard autonomy, precision sensors, and intricate communication links involving orbiter, lander, rover, and ground systems for this mission, a report in The Print said.
10:58 AM, 5 Sep
Vikram is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.
Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised for the mission.
1:48 PM, 5 Sep
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised for the mission.
1:49 PM, 5 Sep
This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole.
3:05 PM, 5 Sep
Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history. It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.
After the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, we have been getting to hear from the ISRO about orbit maneuvers. What exactly are these and why are they needed?
3:14 PM, 5 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 spent nearly 23 days revolving around earth, and on August 14 left earth's orbit when ISRO put the spacecraft into a lunar transfer trajectory.
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) K Sivan recently said the space agency "had done everything humanly possible" for the mission's success. Top space scientists have also expressed confidence about the success of the ambitious venture.
"It's going to be a remarkable event (soft-landing) and we are all looking forward to it. I am sure it will be a 100 percent success", former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-1 mission more than a decade ago, told PTI.
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
Another former ISRO Chairman, A S Kiran Kumar, described the proposed soft-landing as one of the very critical operations. "So far, whatever has been done in comparison to that now we are entering the most critical phase, and up to now, all things have gone as per the plan and expectation is every thing will go as per the plan", Kiran Kumar told PTI.
A Annadurai, the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and programme director of Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, noted that ISRO had the experience of undertaking more than 40 GEO (Geosyncronous Equatorial Orbit) missions.
5:13 PM, 5 Sep
Vikram is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday, followed by the touchdown of the Lander, carrying rover Pragyan, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on the unexplored lunar south pole, ISRO has said. ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said the soft-landing on the Moon is going to be a "terrifying" moment, a reference to the complexities involved in the event.
11:28 PM, 5 Sep
There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, it said, adding that in addition, South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.
12:07 PM, 6 Sep
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment".
12:08 PM, 6 Sep
A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar south pole.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more