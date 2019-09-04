Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Moon-landing going to be 'terrifying' moment, says ISRO chief
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Bengaluru, Sep 04: The second de-orbiting maneuver of Chandrayaan -2 spacecraft was successfully carried out early Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said, inching towards achieving a historic soft-landing on the lunar surface.
ISRO Chief K Sivan had said the proposed soft-landing on the Moon is going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, whereas Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.
India's second lunar expedition would shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon, its South Polar region.
Here are the LIVE updates:
12:08 PM, 4 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 satellite had began its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial maneuver called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) that was carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".
11:48 AM, 4 Sep
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22.
11:28 AM, 4 Sep
11:48 AM, 4 Sep
