Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: ISRO Spacecraft successfully placed in lunar orbit; just days for landing

New Delhi, Aug 20: In a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, the Indian space agency ISRO's spacecraft has been successfully placed in the orbit of the Moon on Tuesday, August 20 at 9.02 am as planned, ISRO said. It will touch down on its surface on September 7. This was one of the trickiest operations in the mission.
10:25 AM, 20 Aug
If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. The last nation to attempt a soft landing on the moon, Israel, failed in its earlier this year.
10:24 AM, 20 Aug
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief the media today at 11 am on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-2.
10:12 AM, 20 Aug
#ISRO Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST
Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully today at 9 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km, ISRO confirmed.
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
India's moonshot Chandrayaan 2 has been successfully manoeuvred into lunar orbit today, after nearly 30 days of interstellar travel.
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
All systems on board Chandrayaan2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14.
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.
9:42 AM, 20 Aug
The lander is expected to start transmitting photographs 15 minutes after touching down.
9:33 AM, 20 Aug
Over the next few days, 5 manoeuvres will be performed to lower the craft's orbit until it is about 100 km above the Moon. The manoeuvres will be conducted on August 20, 21, 28, 30 and September 1. At the end of this period, the stage will be set for the Vikram lander to be ejected from the orbiter on September 2.
9:32 AM, 20 Aug
Chandrayaan2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said, "One can imagine even a small error can make Chandrayaan 2 miss its rendezvous with the Moon."
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
The process of setting down Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air.
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But If it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan 2 and it might crash into the surface.
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
Two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, ISRO said.
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
Subsequently, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
The moon-bound Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is scheduled to undergo a crucial orbit manoeuvre around 9.30 a.m. today morning as it approaches its destination.
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
9:28 AM, 20 Aug
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
9:29 AM, 20 Aug
9:32 AM, 20 Aug
9:33 AM, 20 Aug
9:42 AM, 20 Aug
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
10:05 AM, 20 Aug
10:12 AM, 20 Aug
10:24 AM, 20 Aug
10:25 AM, 20 Aug
