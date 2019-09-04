Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: ISRO eagerly awaits 15 "terrifying" minutes before touch down
Bengaluru, Sep 06: With less than 9 hours left for Chandrayaan-2's touchdown on lunar surface, ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has exuded confidence about Vikram Lander's soft-landing which is the most complex phase of the mission. Vikram lander is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.
ISRO will script history when Vikram Lander, with Pragyan Rover housed in it, makes a soft landing in the Moon's southern hemisphere
ISRO is essentially made use of gravitational pulls of celestial bodies (in this case earth and Moon) to make its spacecraft traverse lakhs of kilometres in space.
Here are the LIVE updates:
7:44 PM, 6 Sep
Retroreflectors are sophisticated mirrors, that reflect laser light signals sent from the Earth. The signals can help pinpoint precisely where the lander is, which scientists can use to precisely calculate the Moon's distance from Earth. The LRA is an array of mirrors that provide a target for laser tracking measurements from the ground. By analyzing the round-trip time of the laser beam, scientists can locate where the celestial body is on its orbit. It is a completely passive reflector designed to reflect laser pulses back to their point of origin on Earth.
7:44 PM, 6 Sep
Among 13 payloads that Chandrayaan-2 is carrying, one is from American space agency NASA. NASA's payload, called Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA), is a passive instrument which would be used by the American agency for future experiments.
7:43 PM, 6 Sep
Vikram Lander payloads: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment and Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment.
7:25 PM, 6 Sep
Chandrayaan-2: Orbiter payloads - Terrain Mapping Camera - 2 or TMC 2, Chandrayaan 2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS), Solar X-Ray Monitor, Imaging IR Spectrometer, Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar, Chandra’s Atmospheric Composition Explorer - 2, and Orbiter High Resolution Camera.
7:22 PM, 6 Sep
VIKRAM- Chandrayaan2’s lander, is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days.
Chandrayaan 2 is on a mission unlike any before. Leveraging nearly a decade of scientific research and engineering development, India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon — its South Polar region. This mission will help ISRO gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan 1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition.
5:33 PM, 6 Sep
Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Sivan said: "Yes I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm sitting at 'conversion desk' looking at preparations. We will wait for the great moment. PM Narendra Modi will be watching and it will be a big morale boost."
5:04 PM, 6 Sep
Making Vikram soft-land vertically (Upright) on pads of four legs is technically the most complex part of the entire mission. It will land in the Moon’s southern hemisphere, at 70.9° S, 22.8° E, in the highland (rocky) plain between the Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters.
Chandrayaan 2 theme Lord Ganpati 'pandal' has been set up in Mumbai.
4:03 PM, 6 Sep
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said,''We're going to land at a place where no one else has gone before. We're confident about the soft landing. We're waiting for tonight.''
3:29 PM, 6 Sep
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said,'' As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster.''
3:28 PM, 6 Sep
Hours before moon lander 'Vikram' touches down on lunar south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.
"Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said in a series of tweets.
The prime minister will be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the "extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme".
1:40 PM, 6 Sep
US space scientists, including those from NASA, are all over the moon as they await with bated breath for India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's historic soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday.
1:26 PM, 6 Sep
Considering ISRO's budget is less than 1/20th of USA's NASA, a success story for the Rs. 1,000-crore moon mission, which cost less than Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame', would be a giant boost for India's space plans.
1:26 PM, 6 Sep
1:25 PM, 6 Sep
The space agency's Chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO".
12:08 PM, 6 Sep
ISRO has said Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander and rover in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 south. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, where as Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.
12:08 PM, 6 Sep
Joined by about 60-70 high school students from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness live the space feat, according to officials.
12:08 PM, 6 Sep
12:07 PM, 6 Sep
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment".
11:28 PM, 5 Sep
There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, it said, adding that in addition, South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.
5:13 PM, 5 Sep
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
Another former ISRO Chairman, A S Kiran Kumar, described the proposed soft-landing as one of the very critical operations. "So far, whatever has been done in comparison to that now we are entering the most critical phase, and up to now, all things have gone as per the plan and expectation is every thing will go as per the plan", Kiran Kumar told PTI.
A Annadurai, the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and programme director of Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, noted that ISRO had the experience of undertaking more than 40 GEO (Geosyncronous Equatorial Orbit) missions.
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) K Sivan recently said the space agency "had done everything humanly possible" for the mission's success. Top space scientists have also expressed confidence about the success of the ambitious venture.
"It's going to be a remarkable event (soft-landing) and we are all looking forward to it. I am sure it will be a 100 percent success", former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-1 mission more than a decade ago, told PTI.
3:14 PM, 5 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 spent nearly 23 days revolving around earth, and on August 14 left earth's orbit when ISRO put the spacecraft into a lunar transfer trajectory.
After the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, we have been getting to hear from the ISRO about orbit maneuvers. What exactly are these and why are they needed?
3:05 PM, 5 Sep
Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history. It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.
1:49 PM, 5 Sep
1:48 PM, 5 Sep
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised for the mission.
11:28 AM, 4 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 is arguably Isro's most sophisticated project till date. It plans to land a rover on the far-end or dark face of the Moon. What also distinguishes the mission is that it aims to soft-land the rover on Moon's surface, a feat achieved only by three other countries so far.
11:48 AM, 4 Sep
12:08 PM, 4 Sep
Chandrayaan-2 satellite had began its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial maneuver called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) that was carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".
12:28 PM, 4 Sep
In a major milestone for India's second Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver.
12:48 PM, 4 Sep
The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru, the space agency has said.
1:13 PM, 4 Sep
The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon while the lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface science experiments.
1:38 PM, 4 Sep
The rover carries two payloads to enhance the understanding of the lunar surface.
1:51 PM, 4 Sep
India's second lunar expedition would shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon, its South Polar region.
2:53 PM, 4 Sep
According to ISRO, the mission objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.
3:41 PM, 4 Sep
On the science front, this mission aims to further expand the knowledge about the moon through a detailed study of its topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and atmosphere, leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, the space agency had said.
3:44 PM, 4 Sep
Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2#VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.
3:55 PM, 4 Sep
4:46 PM, 4 Sep
National Geographic on Tuesday announced that it is all set to take its viewers on a once in a lifetime expedition to witness a historic event in the country's space endeavours, the Chandrayaan-2 landing on September 6 at 1:30 am-2:30 am
5:11 PM, 4 Sep
16 Students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have been selected through an Online Space Quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7. India's first moon lander - Vikram - is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30am to 2.30am. A total number of 1,50,279 students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas from all over the country participated in the online Space Quiz Conducted by the space organisation.
9:55 AM, 5 Sep
The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, beginning at 3:42 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuver was 9 seconds.
9:58 AM, 5 Sep
9:59 AM, 5 Sep
While a lot has been talked about Chandrayaan-2's three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan), little is discussed about the things this mission would do.
What everyone knows is this, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will circle the moon and provide information about its surface. The Lander will soft-land on the lunar surface and unload the Rover to study and take measurements from the surface. The lander and rover on Chandrayaan-2 will touchdown at a site 600 kilometers from the lunar South pole. Weighing about 3,850 kg, Chandrayaan 2 is a three-in-one integrated spacecraft. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, onboard autonomy, precision sensors, and intricate communication links involving orbiter, lander, rover, and ground systems for this mission, a report in The Print said.
10:58 AM, 5 Sep
Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised for the mission.
1:48 PM, 5 Sep
1:49 PM, 5 Sep
3:05 PM, 5 Sep
3:14 PM, 5 Sep
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) K Sivan recently said the space agency "had done everything humanly possible" for the mission's success. Top space scientists have also expressed confidence about the success of the ambitious venture.
5:11 PM, 5 Sep
A Annadurai, the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and programme director of Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, noted that ISRO had the experience of undertaking more than 40 GEO (Geosyncronous Equatorial Orbit) missions.
5:13 PM, 5 Sep
11:28 PM, 5 Sep
12:07 PM, 6 Sep
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment".
12:08 PM, 6 Sep
