Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: ISRO eagerly awaits 15 "terrifying" minutes before touch down

Bengaluru, Sep 06: With less than 9 hours left for Chandrayaan-2's touchdown on lunar surface, ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has exuded confidence about Vikram Lander's soft-landing which is the most complex phase of the mission. Vikram lander is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.

ISRO will script history when Vikram Lander, with Pragyan Rover housed in it, makes a soft landing in the Moon's southern hemisphere

ISRO is essentially made use of gravitational pulls of celestial bodies (in this case earth and Moon) to make its spacecraft traverse lakhs of kilometres in space.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Retroreflectors are sophisticated mirrors, that reflect laser light signals sent from the Earth. The signals can help pinpoint precisely where the lander is, which scientists can use to precisely calculate the Moon's distance from Earth. The LRA is an array of mirrors that provide a target for laser tracking measurements from the ground. By analyzing the round-trip time of the laser beam, scientists can locate where the celestial body is on its orbit. It is a completely passive reflector designed to reflect laser pulses back to their point of origin on Earth. Among 13 payloads that Chandrayaan-2 is carrying, one is from American space agency NASA. NASA's payload, called Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA), is a passive instrument which would be used by the American agency for future experiments. Vikram Lander payloads: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment and Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment. Chandrayaan-2: Orbiter payloads - Terrain Mapping Camera - 2 or TMC 2, Chandrayaan 2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS), Solar X-Ray Monitor, Imaging IR Spectrometer, Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar, Chandra’s Atmospheric Composition Explorer - 2, and Orbiter High Resolution Camera. VIKRAM- Chandrayaan2’s lander, is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. #Chandrayaan2 Mission sequence details: pic.twitter.com/1hI1K9XYKI — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019 Mission sequence details: Chandrayaan 2 is on a mission unlike any before. Leveraging nearly a decade of scientific research and engineering development, India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon — its South Polar region. This mission will help ISRO gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan 1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition. Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Sivan said: "Yes I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm sitting at 'conversion desk' looking at preparations. We will wait for the great moment. PM Narendra Modi will be watching and it will be a big morale boost." Making Vikram soft-land vertically (Upright) on pads of four legs is technically the most complex part of the entire mission. It will land in the Moon’s southern hemisphere, at 70.9° S, 22.8° E, in the highland (rocky) plain between the Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters. Maharashtra Maharashtra: #Chandrayaan2 theme Lord Ganpati 'pandal' has been set up in Mumbai. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/c4en64RkRa — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019 Chandrayaan 2 theme Lord Ganpati 'pandal' has been set up in Mumbai. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said,''We're going to land at a place where no one else has gone before. We're confident about the soft landing. We're waiting for tonight.'' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said,'' As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster.'' Hours before moon lander 'Vikram' touches down on lunar south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. "Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said in a series of tweets. The prime minister will be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the "extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme". US space scientists, including those from NASA, are all over the moon as they await with bated breath for India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's historic soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday. Considering ISRO's budget is less than 1/20th of USA's NASA, a success story for the Rs. 1,000-crore moon mission, which cost less than Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame', would be a giant boost for India's space plans. The lander Vikram and rover Pragyan's lifespan is 14 days. After that there will be another 14 days of darkness on the area of the moon where they are, and the temperature could dip to minus 170 degree Celsius. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter's lifespan is estimated at one year, but it may keep working longer. The space agency's Chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO". ISRO has said Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander and rover in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 south. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, where as Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission. Joined by about 60-70 high school students from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness live the space feat, according to officials. A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment". There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, it said, adding that in addition, South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System. Vikram is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday, followed by the touchdown of the Lander, carrying rover Pragyan, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on the unexplored lunar south pole, ISRO has said. ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said the soft-landing on the Moon is going to be a "terrifying" moment, a reference to the complexities involved in the event. Another former ISRO Chairman, A S Kiran Kumar, described the proposed soft-landing as one of the very critical operations. "So far, whatever has been done in comparison to that now we are entering the most critical phase, and up to now, all things have gone as per the plan and expectation is every thing will go as per the plan", Kiran Kumar told PTI. A Annadurai, the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and programme director of Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, noted that ISRO had the experience of undertaking more than 40 GEO (Geosyncronous Equatorial Orbit) missions. Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) K Sivan recently said the space agency "had done everything humanly possible" for the mission's success. Top space scientists have also expressed confidence about the success of the ambitious venture. "It's going to be a remarkable event (soft-landing) and we are all looking forward to it. I am sure it will be a 100 percent success", former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-1 mission more than a decade ago, told PTI. Chandrayaan-2 spent nearly 23 days revolving around earth, and on August 14 left earth's orbit when ISRO put the spacecraft into a lunar transfer trajectory. Please click on the image below to read detailed story on Orbital Manuevers After the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, we have been getting to hear from the ISRO about orbit maneuvers. What exactly are these and why are they needed? Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history. It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon. This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole. India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22. Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised for the mission.