    Chandrayaan 2 Launch: New Time, Date and where to watch LIVE?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a new launch date for its ambitious second Moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2. It will now be launched on July 22, seven days after the ambitious launch by ISRO had to be aborted an hour before the lift-off.

    The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar mission, scheduled for 2.51 am on 15 July, was postponed when scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) detected a technical snag in the launch vehicle system minutes before lift-off.

    Chandrayaan 2 Launch: New Time, Date and where to watch LIVE?

    "Revised launch date would be announced later," the space agency tweeted at 2.37 am. Isro now says Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.43 pm on 22 July.

    "Online registration for witnessing the launch of GSLV Mk-III-M1/Chandrayaan-2 from viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre [SDSC] SHAR, Sriharikota will commence from 6 pm on July 19, 2019," Isro wrote on Twitter.

    Chandrayaan-2 to be relaunched on July 22 at 2.43 pm, confirms ISRO

    How to watch LIVE Launch of Chandrayaan 2 Launch:

    You can do online registration for witnessing the launch of GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan2 from viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The nearest railway station is Sullurpeta, Andhra Pradesh which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. Apart from that, limited public/private transport is also available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota.

    The registration will commence from 6 pm on July 19 (Saturday), 2019. For online registration, visit this link -

    https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

    Nearest Railway Station to the launch centre is Sullurpeta, which is 18 Kilometre away from Sriharikota. According to ISRO, limited public/private transport is available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
