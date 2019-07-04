Chandrayaan 2 Launch: How to watch it LIVE and where to register

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 04: While a large number of people in India are eager to view the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 mission live, ISRO has taken a step forward and recently released a notice calling upon people to register and get a chance to watch the launch of the much-awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission live.

The ISRO Chandrayaan 2 launch will take place on 15 July at 2:51 am IST from Sriharikota.

The space agency had promised, "Online registration process for witnessing the forthcoming GSLV MKIII-M1 / Chandrayaan-2 mission will commence @ 00:00 hrs on 04th July 2019."

Interested viewers will be required to provide personal details and a Government of India issued ID card which will be verified during entry.

Those interested also need to note that limited public transport is is available to Sriharikota. Therefore, viewers will first need to register with a valid email address, which will be verified.

Following that visitor details such as individual or institute, no of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number needs to be submitted. Visitor's contact details will have to be provided after which terms and conditions will have to be accepted. The final step would be capcha verification.

The wait is on since a high number of registrations are expected and the attendance is limited.

Chandrayaan-2, India's first rover-based space mission and the world's first expedition to reach the Moon's south polar region, is scheduled to blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 15 at 2:51 AM. The successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 mission is extremely imperative as Chandrayaan 2 will be the first mission to land a rover near the lunar south pole, and India will become only the fourth country to achieve this feat after US, USSR and China.