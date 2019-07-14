Chandrayaan 2 launch: Date, time, mission, how to watch LIVE

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 14: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the launch of country's second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 aiming to explore parts of the Moon.The mission will help expand India's footprint in space, inspire a future generation of scientists and surpass international aspirations.

Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission, which was launched about 10 years ago.

The mission is aimed at helping in better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 Mission

India's ambitious mission Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking orbit. A series of manoeuvres will raise its orbit and put it on lunar transfer trajectory. After the launch, it will take 16 days to raise the orbit and then five days to reach the moon's orbit.

Orbiter, lander and rover: What makes Chandrayaan-2 a technically complex mission?

"On entering moon's sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture. The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularised to 100×100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers," ISRO says.

The rover and the lander of the mission will have a life of one lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days, though the orbiter has a life of one year. The landing window is likely to be between September 6 and 7 because that is the beginning of a lunar day and scientific experiments will be conducted during this period.

Chandrayaan-2 Mission launch date and time

ISRO will launch Chandrayaan-2, its second spacecraft to the moon on July 15 at 2:51 am from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota.

The 'Baahubali' launcher

'Baahubali' - the country's heaviest and most powerful launcher GSLV Mk-III is the launcher chosen for the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which aims to land a rover on the Moon's south polar region, a feat not previously achieved by any other country.

If India succeeds in soft landing on the moon, it will become the fourth country to do so after the US, Russia and China.

Two women are heading this exercise

And heading this exercise are two women mission director Ritu Karidhal and the project director Muthayya Vanitha.

Chandrayaan 2 Cost

The cost of Chandrayaan-2 mission is Rs 978 crore, including Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network and Rs 375 crore for the heavy rocket Geo-stationary Satellite Launch Vehicle with an indigenous cryogenic engine.

Chandrayaan 2 How to watch LIVE

Those who managed to register to watch the Chandrayaan 2 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center's viewing gallery. The registrations are now closed.

The Chandrayaan-2 launch can also be viewed via live streaming services.

Doordarshan (DD) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch. You can also follow Doordarshan's youtube channel for live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 launch. Reliance Jio users can watch it on Jio TV.

Isro will also run a live stream of the Chandrayaan-2 launch on its social media handles. Follow @isro on Twitter or log on to https://www.facebook.com/ISRO where the space agency will live stream the Chandrayaan 2 launch.