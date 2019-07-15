Chandrayaan-2 launch called-off: What to expect next

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 15: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday called-off Chandrayaan-2's launch citing "technical snag in launch vehicle system" as the reason. The revised launch date and time has not been announced yet.

Speculations that the launch could be called-off began making rounds much before the official announcement from the ISRO came as the reverse countdown clock was stopped exactly when 56 mins and 24 seconds remained for the take-off. The countdown clock read 56:24 when it was stopped.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later (sic)," ISRO tweet said.

Then an announcement was made to reporters who were at Sriharikota that launch has been called off for today (July 15) due to a technical snag.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

It must be noted that ISRO is using GSLV-Mk-3 for this launch which not as tried and tested as the work horse PSLV. Even last year during one of the GSLV launches, ISRO detected a glitch minutes before launch and put it on hold. A few days later the problem was rectified and the launch was carried out.

Chandrayaan-2 Launch: What to expect now?

When it comes to critical launches, there is something called as launch window which is very very crucial. Launch window is the time frame withing which the launch must be carried out for desired outcome, it is calculated by taking many factors into consideration.

In case of Chandrayaan-2 launch, the next launch window is available on July 16 at 2:52 am, but that is just of 16 minutes. After that the launch window keeps getting narrower and narrower. As per reports, if the launch does not happen in next 2-3 days then the launch window will shrink to one minute.

[Chandrayaan-2: What Kalam suggested to ISRO about Moon Mission]

After that, the launch window may not be available for next seven months. Launch window is critical because India wants to land its lander on Moon's south pole when there is sunlight there. If the launch does not happen at a precise time, then it would not be possible to meet that objective.