Chandrayaan-2 Launch: 'Baahubali' to carry India's second moon mission

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 22: Chandrayaan 2, India's second lunar exploration mission is all set to launch on the afternoon of July 22. The launch of the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2, a three-component spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover that would explore the unchartered lunar south pole, will now take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm.

With this lunar mission, India will be attempting to become the fourth country to land on the moon after the former Soviet Union, US and China, to cement its place among the world's space faring nations.

Chandrayaan-2, which will be launched on-board the most powerful Geostationary Launch Vehicle GSLV-Mk-III dubbed 'Baahubali, is ready "to take a billion dreams to the Moon", the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Twitter.

Announcing fresh date, ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019."

Chandrayaan-2 will take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission aims to deliver a rover to an elevated plane close to the uncharted lunar South Pole on September 6 or 7 and investigate the surface for signs of water and potentially new sources of abundant energy. It's one step in an envisioned progression that includes putting a space station in orbit and - eventually - landing a crew on the moon.

The mission launch, described as the most complex and prestigious undertaken since ISRO's inception, was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off early Monday due to technical problems.

What went wrong with the Chandrayaan-2 launch:

A leak of helium gas from a bottle in the cryogenic upper stage of the rocket was the villain of the piece on July 15.

The leak forced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to cancel the launch of its Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). It was a prestigious mission for ISRO because it involved putting the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, with the lander, called Vikram, and a rover, named Pragyan, into an orbit around the moon.

Cost of the mission:

The cost of Chandrayaan-2 mission is Rs 978 crore, including Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network and Rs 375 crore for the heavy rocket -- Geo-stationary Satellite Launch Vehicle with an indigenous cryogenic engine

Where did Chandrayaan-1 leave us?

Chandrayaan-1 was India's first mission to the Moon and lasted for 312 days before the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with it. The National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) found it in 2017 still orbiting the Moon.

Chandrayaan-1 detected water molecules on the surface of the Moon in its maiden mission.

Chandrayaan-2 is aimed at sampling the water as well as other minerals, Nayak added.

According to mission scientists, global interest in India's low-cost Moon mission is peaking.

In 2014, ISRO successfully put a satellite into orbit around Mars, becoming only the fourth nation to do so. In 2017, India created history by successfully launching 104 satellites on a single mission, overtaking the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia.

If Chandrayaan 2 is successfully placed in the lunar orbit and its components fulfill the objectives then it would not only help us understand the Moon better but also create background knowledge to transform it into a staging area. From here, future human missions to explore far-off planetary bodies can be launched.