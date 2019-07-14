Chandrayaan-2 launch LIVE: This mission will propel India to a group of elite nations

New Delhi, July 14: The countdown for the July 15 early morning lift-off of India's heavy rocket nicknamed the 'Bahubali' carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft began on Sunday. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said they were all set for the country's prestigious lunar mission.

India will send Chandrayaan-2 to explore the unexplored South Pole region of the moon, not only expanding the country's footprint in space but also showcasing indigenous scientific capacity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, nicknamed Bahubali, will blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, carrying a load of 3,877 kg. This will include the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyaan.

Chandrayaan-2 consists of three segments - the orbiter (2,379 kg), Vikram (1,471 kg), and Pragyaan (27 kg). When it takes off, about 7,000 people will be watching at the launch site.

The GSLV Mark-III launch vehicle was moved to the launch pad on July 7.

Here are the updates:

Important components of the modules of India's ambitious second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, to be launched on Monday, have been manufactured by a Union government-run centre here, an official said on Sunday. The Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) has manufactured 22 types of valves for fuel injection and other parts for the cryogenic engine of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket, dubbed "fat boy" by Indian scientists for its ability to carry satellites weighing up to 4 tonnes, a top official said. Seven specific assemblies for navigation and inertial momentum of the orbiter and the limbs of the moon rover 'Pragyan' have also been manufactured by the centre. This will be India's first attempt at a soft landing on the moon. If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China. All previous lunar crafts have landed near the equator and this is the first time one will land near the south pole. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said they were all set for the country's prestigious lunar mission. "All preparations for Chandrayaan-2 are going on for the launch scheduled at 2.51 am on July 15 from Sriharikota," Sivan said after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara hill shrine at Tirumala near Tirupati. The Moon is the closest cosmic body on which space discovery can be attempted and documented. It is also a promising test bed to demonstrate technologies required for deep-space missions. Chandrayaan 2 attempts to foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists. ISRO's ambitious and complex Chandrayaan-2 mission will propel India to the group of elite nations that have successfully landed a lunar craft on moon. Previous mission, Chandarayaan-1 did not involve landing on moon, the main objective of that mission was to produce a complete map of moon's chemical characteristics and three-dimensional topography. The orbiter has one more important task, which is to communicate the findings of the rover. However, the rover is not directly linked to the orbiter and will transmit the findings via the lander. The orbiter will circle the Moon at an altitude of 100 kilometres. Chandrayaan 2, has three important components — the Orbiter, the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan. The Orbiter and the Lander will be tucked into the GSLV Mk-III rocket, which will essentially hurl them at the moon. Very precisely and scientifically of course. Former ISRO Chief, G Madhavan Nair said,''Chandrayaan 2 is going to be the most complex mission that ISRO has undertaken so far. Scientifically, it is a follow on mission to confirm data from Chandrayaan-1. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific groups.'' Ashish Dutta, Professor, IIT Kanpur said,''Chandrayaan2 has many sub-systems. For 2 of them, map generation&path planning sub-systems, MoU was signed between ISRO and IIT Kanpur for software and algorithm development. Structure of this prototype&the one that is actually going is exactly the same.' Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. Karidhal has a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system. Karidhal is also known as the 'rocket woman' of India. She has received the ISRO Team Award for MOM, Women Achievers in Aerospace, among other accolades. Structure of this prototype&the one that is actually going is exactly the same.' Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. Karidhal has a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system. Karidhal is also known as the 'rocket woman' of India. She has received the ISRO Team Award for MOM, Women Achievers in Aerospace, among other accolades. Muthayya Vanitha who will be the first woman project director of ISRO is an electronics system engineer and has the heavy burden of handling the mission. She was responsible for data handling systems for India's remote sensing satellites. Among other things what makes this mission unique for the space agency, ISRO, is that it is its first to have two women leading a project. At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram lander. Chandrayaan-2's rover is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500m and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the lander. Fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface. It's the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region. It is being assumed that the lander rover will make its landing on the Moon's surface on September 6. The rover, named Pragyaan, would then come out of the lander, named Vikram. After launch, the Chandrayaan-2 will be projected in an oval orbit, leaving the rocket over and over again for the next 17 days and increasing the scope of its orbit. After increasing the radius, the space mission will move towards the Moon. From there, Chandrayaan-2 will take five days to reach Moon's radius. The distance between the Moon and the Earth is 3.84 lakh kilometres. About 16 minutes after take-off, the 640-tonne rocket will put the spacecraft — weighing about 3.8 tonnes, about the same as eight elephants — into orbit. A series of manoeuvres will project it into the lunar transfer trajectory.