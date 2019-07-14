Chandrayaan-2 launch 2019 LIVE: Meet the two women scientists in charge of this mission

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 14: The countdown for the July 15 early morning lift-off of India's heavy rocket nicknamed the 'Bahubali' carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft began on Sunday.

India will send Chandrayaan-2 to explore the unexplored South Pole region of the moon, not only expanding the country's footprint in space but also showcasing indigenous scientific capacity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, nicknamed Bahubali, will blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, carrying a load of 3,877 kg. This will include the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyaan.

Chandrayaan-2 consists of three segments - the orbiter (2,379 kg), Vikram (1,471 kg), and Pragyaan (27 kg). When it takes off, about 7,000 people will be watching at the launch site.

The GSLV Mark-III launch vehicle was moved to the launch pad on July 7.

Here are the updates:

Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. Karidhal has a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system. Karidhal is also known as the 'rocket woman' of India. She has received the ISRO Team Award for MOM, Women Achievers in Aerospace, among other accolades. Muthayya Vanitha who will be the first woman project director of ISRO is an electronics system engineer and has the heavy burden of handling the mission. She was responsible for data handling systems for India's remote sensing satellites. Among other things what makes this mission unique for the space agency, ISRO, is that it is its first to have two women leading a project. At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram lander. Chandrayaan-2's rover is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500m and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the lander. Fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface. It's the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region. It is being assumed that the lander rover will make its landing on the Moon's surface on September 6. The rover, named Pragyaan, would then come out of the lander, named Vikram. After launch, the Chandrayaan-2 will be projected in an oval orbit, leaving the rocket over and over again for the next 17 days and increasing the scope of its orbit. After increasing the radius, the space mission will move towards the Moon. From there, Chandrayaan-2 will take five days to reach Moon's radius. The distance between the Moon and the Earth is 3.84 lakh kilometres. About 16 minutes after take-off, the 640-tonne rocket will put the spacecraft — weighing about 3.8 tonnes, about the same as eight elephants — into orbit. A series of manoeuvres will project it into the lunar transfer trajectory.