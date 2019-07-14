Chandrayaan-2 launch 2019 LIVE: Meet the two women scientists in charge of this mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, nicknamed Bahubali, will blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, carrying a load of 3,877 kg. This will include the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyaan.
Chandrayaan-2 consists of three segments - the orbiter (2,379 kg), Vikram (1,471 kg), and Pragyaan (27 kg). When it takes off, about 7,000 people will be watching at the launch site.
The GSLV Mark-III launch vehicle was moved to the launch pad on July 7.
Here are the updates:
Jul 14, 2019 3:04 PM
Ritu Karidhal, the mission director of Chandrayaan-2 was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. Karidhal has a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is responsible for the spacecraft's outward autonomy system. Karidhal is also known as the 'rocket woman' of India. She has received the ISRO Team Award for MOM, Women Achievers in Aerospace, among other accolades.
Jul 14, 2019 3:04 PM
Muthayya Vanitha who will be the first woman project director of ISRO is an electronics system engineer and has the heavy burden of handling the mission. She was responsible for data handling systems for India's remote sensing satellites.
Jul 14, 2019 3:03 PM
Among other things what makes this mission unique for the space agency, ISRO, is that it is its first to have two women leading a project.
Jul 14, 2019 3:03 PM
At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram lander.
Jul 14, 2019 3:03 PM
Chandrayaan-2's rover is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500m and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the lander.
Jul 14, 2019 3:02 PM
Fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface.
Jul 14, 2019 3:02 PM
It's the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region.
Jul 14, 2019 2:09 PM
It is being assumed that the lander rover will make its landing on the Moon's surface on September 6. The rover, named Pragyaan, would then come out of the lander, named Vikram.
Jul 14, 2019 2:09 PM
After launch, the Chandrayaan-2 will be projected in an oval orbit, leaving the rocket over and over again for the next 17 days and increasing the scope of its orbit. After increasing the radius, the space mission will move towards the Moon. From there, Chandrayaan-2 will take five days to reach Moon's radius. The distance between the Moon and the Earth is 3.84 lakh kilometres.
Jul 14, 2019 2:09 PM
About 16 minutes after take-off, the 640-tonne rocket will put the spacecraft — weighing about 3.8 tonnes, about the same as eight elephants — into orbit. A series of manoeuvres will project it into the lunar transfer trajectory.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more