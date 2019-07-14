Chandrayaan-2 launch LIVE: Launch called-off for today, technical snag observed, says ISRO

India

Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 15: Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off. ISRO made a official announcement a shirt while ago. The launch has been called off for today and no announcement has yet been made anout next possible date.

Several state-of-art indigenous systems were conceived and realised in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, onboard autonomy, precision sensors, and intricate communication links involving orbiter, lander, rover, and ground systems for this mission

India will send Chandrayaan-2 to explore the unexplored South Pole region of the moon, not only expanding the country's footprint in space but also showcasing indigenous scientific capacity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, nicknamed Bahubali, will blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, carrying a load of 3,877 kg. This will include the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyaan.

Chandrayaan-2 consists of three segments - the orbiter (2,379 kg), Vikram (1,471 kg), and Pragyaan (27 kg). When it takes off, about 7,000 people will be watching at the launch site.

The GSLV Mark-III launch vehicle was moved to the launch pad on July 7.

Here are the updates:

The snag was reportedly in the rocket. It was detected during the fuelling of GSLV-MK-3 during cryogenic stage. Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off. ISRO made a official announcement a shirt while ago. The launch has been called off for today and no announcement has yet been made anout next possible date. A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later, ISRO tweets. ISRO to make an announcement in next 10 mins. GSLV fuel comprises of liquid hydrogen and liquid hydrogen, these are extremely volatile and combustible. No official statement yet from ISRO. The countdown clock is still stuck at 56:24. The launch window is very very small. Next launch window is tomorrow at 2:52 am. One must keep in mind that the GSLV has been fuelled, if the launch in called off, it will have to be re-fuelled which is a complex process. GSLV is not like PSLV and has a cryogenic engine. The clock which displays countdown has been stopped at 56:24. It is a reverse countdown clock. The launch is at 2.51 am July 15. Exactly an hour left. Scientists take their stations at ISRO's main control room. Anxiousness running high as India is set to launch its most complex space mission till date. Aimed at taking a giant leap in its space programme, India will launch the mission, Chandrayaan-2, on Monday on board its heavy-lift rocket GSLV-Mk III from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, to land a rover near the unexplored lunar southern pole. The lift-off of the spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover has been scheduled for 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), sources added. Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which had 11 payloads -- five from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. The Chandrayaan-1 mission, launched in 2008, had the credit for discovery of water on the lunar surface. A significant part was the creation of the limbs of the 'Pragyan' with wheels attached to them. The limbs of 'Pragyan' will work independently to help the rover negotiate the lunar surface after it lands on the moon, Maity said. The six-wheeled moon rover can travel up to 500 metres and is solar-powered. While the CTTC had sent seven assemblies for navigation and inertial system to ISRO inertial systems unit, the parts of the cryogenic engine were sent to the space agency's liquid propulsion systems centre, both located in in Thiruvananthapuram, he said. For proper testing products like valves for the launch vehicle, the CTTC has a unit inside the headquarters of the space agency in Bengaluru. Recalling that the CTTC had supplied critical hardware items for the GSLV Chandrayaan 1, Maity said the institution had also made high-precision components this time for the cryogenic engine that will be used in the GSLV Mk-III. Elaborating on the seven assemblies manufactured by the CTTC for navigation and inertial momentum of the orbiter, he said these were solar array drive assemblies (SADA) to help the solar panels of the orbiter and lander; momentum wheel assembly (MWA), reaction wheel assembly (RWA), dynamically tuned gyroscope (DTG), Isro laser gyroscope (ILG), mini advanced inertial navigation system (AINS) and rate gyro electronic package device (RGPD). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had earlier said all three modules of the moon mission -- Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) -- were getting ready for the launch and the lander was expected to touch down on the lunar surface early in September. The Bhubaneswar-based institution had started manufacturing the parts for the country's prestigious lunar mission in March 2017, the centre's Managing Director Sibasis Maity, told PTI in an interview. Noting that CTTC had signed an agreement with ISRO in 2016 for technology transfer and a contract for supply of spacecraft component, Maity said the arrangement had helped it further strengthening its manufacturing capability. "For the current mission, the CTTC has created 22 varieties of valves for the liquid propulsion system of the launching vehicle to control the fuel while releasing it for combustion," he said.