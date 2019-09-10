  • search
    Chandrayaan 2 latest update: All possible efforts on to connect to lander Vikram, says ISRO

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram has been located on the moon's surface by the lunar orbiter, ISRO updated on the status of the lander.

    "#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander," ISRO's post read.

    ISRO continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

    However, another media report quoted the Isro chairman's office as saying, "What PTI has published isn't confirmed. We haven't confirmed it as well." The clarification said the space agency would provide an update as and when it had confirmation on Vikram's fate.

    Is the Vikram Lander intact? Conflicting reports add to confusion

    Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

    The 1,471-kg lander of Chandrayaan-2 -- first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology -- is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme.

    Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg rover is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, and is housed inside the lander.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
