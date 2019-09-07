  • search
    Chandrayaan-2 landing live feed link; Watch India’s moon mission live

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 07: Chandrayaan-2 landing on lunar surface's live feed has been tweeted by the ISRO. Watch landing of Chandrayaan2 on Lunar Surface live here. Today, at 1.40 am IS, Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander will start performing powered descent and touch down 15 minutes later, at 1.55 am IST. Chandrayaan 2, which was launched on July 22, will attempt a touchdown near the moon's south pole.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1:14 [IST]
