Chandrayaan-2: ISRO loses contact with Vikram Lander during power descent

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Sep 07: The ISRO was unable to confirm the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface as the ground station lost the communication with the Vikram Lander from during the final phases of power descent.

ISRO Chief K Sivan said that descent was normal till the lander was 2.1 kms from the surface, after that the communication was lost He said that data will have to be analysed to arrive at any conclusion.

"Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance observed upto an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communications from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," Sivan said.

As of now, there is no update about lander. Reports say that the data from the orbiter would have to be analysed to arrive at any conclusion.

The lander Vikram was 35 kms from the lunar surface when power descent began. The main aim of the power descent was to ensure that Vikram achieves a soft-landing. The power descent had four phases. The rough braking phase was fine and fine braking was initiated, and then the communication is said to been lost.

"India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best & have always made India proud," PM Modi said.

[13 minutes later: When Vikram Lander lost signal]

Communication with Vikram lander has been lost. The data is right now being analysed by scientists.

The process of landing will involve the lander's engines firing in the opposite direction to slow it down to an optimal speed so that it doesn't crash on the lunar surface.