    Chandrayaan-2: ISRO conducts second orbit raising manoeuvre

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Jul 26: The second earth-bound orbit raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

    The manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 am using the on-board propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds, the space agency said in a statement. With this effort, the spacecraft was pushed to an orbit of 251 X 54,829 km, it said. ISRO announced that all the parameters of the spacecraft were normal.

    Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft

    The third orbit raising manoeuvre will be performed on July 29 afternoon. The ambitious project of sending a spacecraft with a moonlander and a rover was launched on July 22 afternoon.

    Chandrayaan 2 successfully performs first earthbound orbit

    The ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander (spacecraft) in the South Pole region of the moon where no country has gone so far.

    The earth-bound manoeuvres had started from Wednesday and it will culminate into Trans Lunar Insertion, scheduled on August 14, 2019, which will send the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to the moon. If successful, it will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
