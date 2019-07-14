  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan-2: ISRO asks Twitterati what they would carry to the Moon? See the best answers

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: As India's heavy-lift rocket nicknamed 'Bahubali' and its passenger Chandrayaan-2 gear up for their historic flight to the Moon on July 15, ISRO had asked Twitterati as what they would like to carry along with them to the lunar surface.

    Chandrayaan-2: ISRO asks Twitterati what they would carry to the Moon? See the best answers

    However, Twitter users also shared many interesting ideas.

    Chandrayaan 2 launch: Date, time, mission, how to watch LIVE

    Some users said that a map of India, food and oxygen are essential items required to carry to the moon. Netizens, on the other hand, also mentioned stuff such as a Banyan plant, "Some Soil of our Motherland" and "our kids dreams". Some even wanted to take a moonwalk, while others said they would want to carry a scoop for bringing back moon water.

    But the one thing that seemed to be on every Netizen's mind was the Tricolour.

    Here are some of the best answers:

    Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on-board GSLV Mk-III as it will head to the Moon's south polar region. The Chandrayaan-1 mission was launched almost ten years ago and Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of it.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 isro

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue