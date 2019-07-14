Chandrayaan-2: ISRO asks Twitterati what they would carry to the Moon? See the best answers

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 14: As India's heavy-lift rocket nicknamed 'Bahubali' and its passenger Chandrayaan-2 gear up for their historic flight to the Moon on July 15, ISRO had asked Twitterati as what they would like to carry along with them to the lunar surface.

However, Twitter users also shared many interesting ideas.

Some users said that a map of India, food and oxygen are essential items required to carry to the moon. Netizens, on the other hand, also mentioned stuff such as a Banyan plant, "Some Soil of our Motherland" and "our kids dreams". Some even wanted to take a moonwalk, while others said they would want to carry a scoop for bringing back moon water.

But the one thing that seemed to be on every Netizen's mind was the Tricolour.

Here are some #MoonEssentials that our followers — Paras Garg (Uttar Pradesh), Ganesh Ji (Allahabad), and @md_safi_shamsi— would take with them on their lunar journey. Kudos to Mohammed who aims to be the first astronaut to fly a drone on the Moon! pic.twitter.com/DjRjJmoTeb — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019

Here are some of the best answers:

All the currupt politicians....

Can we test Human mission trials on our politicians....??😊#MoonEssentials — Ṁøøñ L̥̄ìøñ🇮🇳🚩 (@cmsisodiya) July 4, 2019

#MoonEssentials

1 National Flag

2 Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta (Motivation of life)

3 Agriculture Seeds

4 Telescope — Jaimin V Patel (@jaimin4829) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

Here are some suggestions from my side☺️

1. Holy water of Ganga

2. Indian flag https://t.co/e43Azxc3vR — Kislay Sinha (@kislay_sinha07) July 12, 2019

My Top 5 #MoonEssentials

1.Flag of my country🇮🇳

2.If possible a chip carrying our names

3.Tulsi seed (to represent life on earth)

4.A device carrying information about Earth

5.National Anthem of India — Manju Lata (@Princessseth1) July 4, 2019

Take this guy and leave him there pic.twitter.com/Gl50WLEtv6 — theamarone (@theamarone) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

Tricolour 🇮🇳

India Map

Saplings

GSLV MK-III Model — Rahul (@Rahul59699317) July 12, 2019

my #MoonEssentials are :

1. Indian Flag

2. Ashoka emblem ( symbol of our history and culture )

3. Nataraja statue ( depicting cosmic dance of our universe )

4. Earth's water ( probably from the river ganga )

5. Indian jugar ( must ) — ravi shankar (@rav_i_shankar) July 4, 2019

My #MoonEssentials will be : 1. Carry Natinal flag 2. CD containing images of people of all states of India and their falk songs sounds 3. CD containing all our National Heros and their messages including Mahatma Ghandhi 4. Photos of scientists of India 5. Our Universal Prayer. — Swadiasubhash (@Swadiasubhash1) July 4, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on-board GSLV Mk-III as it will head to the Moon's south polar region. The Chandrayaan-1 mission was launched almost ten years ago and Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of it.