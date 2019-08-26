  • search
    Chandrayaan-2 captures second set of images, maps lunar surface of moon

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released second set of pictures of the Moon's surface, captured by Chandrayaan-2's Terrain Mapping Camera-2, another milestone for India's space mission.

    Image tweeted by ISRO
    Image tweeted by ISRO

    The images of the lunar surface were captured at an altitude of about 4375 km showing impact craters on the surface such as Jackson, Mitra, Mach and Korolev.

    'Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera 2 (TMC-2) on 23rd August 2019 at an altitude of ~4375 km showing impact craters such as Jackson, Mitra, Mach and Korolev,' the tweet reads.

    Chandrayaan 2: Why orbit maneuvers and why not direct straight path from Earth to Moon?

    'Jackson is an impact crater located in the northern hemisphere of the far side of the Moon. It is a 71-km dia crater at 22.4°N and 163.1°W (shown in the inset)' ISRO posted on its official website.

    The first picture of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2 was released by ISRO on August 22.

    Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, was launched on July 22.

    Chandrayaan-2 ready to land on the Moon on Sep 7

    ISRO had on August 21 performed second lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 and said all spacecraft parameters are normal.

    There will be three more orbit manoeuvres before the lander's separation from the Orbiter on September 2 and eventual soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, planned on September 7.

