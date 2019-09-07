Chandrayaan 2: After lander loses contact, thousands say, “India stands with ISRO”

Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 07: After ISRO list communication with the Vikram Lander barely 2.1 kilometres away from the lunar surface, there were scores who took to Twitter to encourage, comfort and also congratulate the ISRO scientists.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several others posted messages on Twitter and stated that India stands with ISRO.

Home Minister, Shah said, "ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours."

Chandrayaan 2: Normal performance was observed upto altitude of 2.1kms

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it's young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed, finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Modi said, "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.

ISRO said a while ago in a tweet, " this is mission control centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 kilometres. Subsequently communication from lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analysed."

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who was present at the ISRO centre was briefed by Sivan. Prior to this consultations were held.

13 minutes later: When Vikram Lander lost signal

The moon lander, Vikram was separated from its orbiting mothership. It performed a series of manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

ISRO had termed this operation as tricky and even called it 15 minutes of terror. Ar around 2.1 kilometres from the surface, contact was lost. The data was being analysed, scientists at ISRO said.