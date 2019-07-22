  • search
    Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's moon mission from 2003 to 2019

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 22: On July 22, 2019, ISRO launched its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 22 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff.

    Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of Indias moon mission from 2003 to 2019
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    India's second moon mission is set to be the country's most ambitious scientific space expedition. The main objectives of Chandrayaan-2 are to demonstrate the ability to make a soft landing on the lunar surface and operate a robotic rover on the surface.

    Chandrayaan-2 Launch: GSLV-Mk-3 places satellite in designated orbit successfully

    Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009.

    Here's the timeline: Take a look at India's moon mission journey

    August 15, 2000

    Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces the Chandrayaan mission during his Independence Day speech

    2003

    • The government gives its approval for the moon mission.
    • Launch of GSat-2 onboard GSLV and Resourcesat-1 by PSLV.

    2004

    Launch of Edusat by GSLV''s first operational flight.

    2005

    Commissioning of second launch pad at Sriharikota. Launch of Cartosat-1, Hamsat by PSLV.

    2006

    Second operational flight of GSLV with Insat-4C. First time an Indian rocket carried a communication satellite. Mission failed.

    2007

    Launch of Cartosat-2 with Space Capsule Recovery Experiment and two foreign satellites and successful recovery of the space capsule. Launch of Italian satellite AGILE by PSLV and Insat-4CR by GSLV.

    October 22, 2008

    Chandrayaan-1 launches successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota using four-stage PSLV launch vehicle.

    March 25, 2009

    Chandrayaan-1 beams back its first images of the earth in its entirety.

    January 2009

    ISRO announces in January 2009 the completion of the mapping of the Apollo Moon missions landing sites by the orbiter, using multiple payloads. Six of the sites have been mapped including landing sites of Apollo 15 and Apollo 17.

    January 29, 2009

    Scientists from India, Europe, and the US conduct a high-level review of Chandrayaan-1 after the spacecraft completed its first 100 days in space.

    August 28, 2009 - end of the mission

    The mission was expected to operate for two years. However, communication with the spacecraft was suddenly lost. The probe had operated for 312 days. The craft had been expected to remain in orbit for approximately another 1000 days and to crash into the lunar surface in late 2012, although in 2016 it was found to still be in orbit.

    A member of the science advisory board of Chandrayaan-1 said that it is difficult to ascertain reasons for the loss of contact.

    Although the mission was less than 10 months in duration, and less than half the intended two years in length, a review by scientists termed the mission successful, as it had completed 95% of its primary objectives.

    Chandrayaan-2

    November 12, 2007

    Representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Isro sign an agreement for the two agencies to work together on the Chandrayaan-2 project.

    September 18, 2008

    Government approves the mission to the moon in a meeting chaired by PM Manmohan Singh.

    August 2009

    Isro and Roscosmos complete the design of Chandrayaan-2 and it is reviewed by India and Russia.

    2016

    The mission is repeatedly postponed and re-scheduled because of Russia's delay in developing the lander on time. Eventually, Roscosmos withdraws from the agreement. India decides to develop the lunar mission independently.

    Once again the launch date of the mission is postponed to conduct further tests on the vehicle.

    June 28, 2019

    GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan 2: Assembly of the batteries for all stages of launch vehicle completed

    June 29, 2019

    Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram

    June 30, 2019

    • Electrical checks and pyro arming of the vehicle completed.
    • Launch vehicle battery charging completed.

    July 1, 2019

    Chandrayaan -2 getting ready for integration with GSLV launcher.

    July 2, 2019

    • Equipment bay camera cowling assembly completed.
    • Radio frequency checks completed with Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft.
    • Payload fairing assembly in progress.

    July 4, 2019

    Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed.

    July 5, 2019

    Link checks for lander & orbiter from ground station in progress.

    Vehicle phase 3 level 2A checks completed.

    July 6, 2019

    Launch vehicle ready for movement to launch pad

    July 7, 2019

    • GSLV MkIII-M1 moved to launch pad.
    • Spacecraft is powered and health check in progress.

    July 8, 2019

    Full Dress Rehearsal-1 (FDR-1) in progress.

    July 9, 2019

    Routing and termination of pyros, pressure sensors, Umbilical Connection Unit(UCU) separation connector cables end to end checks completed.

    July 10, 2019

    • Shroud final assembly completed
    • Cryogenic stage (C25) On Board Elementary checks completed
    • Liquid stage (L110) control system checks completed

    July 11, 2019

    • Launch Vehicle battery charging carried out.
    • Routine launch related checks in-progress.

    July 12, 2019

    • Launch rehearsal completed.
    • Pre fill pressurisation of propellant tanks completed.

    July 15, 2019

    Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched, but it was put off due to technical snag. Less than an hour before the scheduled lift-off, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) informed of the launch being put off due to the snag.

    July 22, 2019:

    India's landmark mission to the moon- Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. This was the second attempt at launch. The first attempt on 15 July was aborted due to technical glitch. Watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle.

    September 7, 2019

    The lander and rover are expected to make a landing on 7 September 2019.

