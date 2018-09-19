Chandrashekhar-Madani meeting gives rise to possible Dalit-Muslim alliance in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 19: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has met Jamiat Ulama e Hind president Arshad Madni at his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur. None of the leaders have divulged anything about their meeting but it is being looked upon as Dalit-Muslim alliance before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Muslim leaders including Jamiat Ulama e Hind (JUH) have been unsuccessfully trying to forge an alliance of Dalits and Muslims, now the efforts seems to have started yet again from the Dalit community side with Bhim Army chief meeting with Arshad Madni. Bhim Army chief is a close associate of Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani who has already launched a confederation of various organizations from the Scheduled Caste, Muslim and other underprivileged sections.

Leaders like Mevani and Chandrashekahr are in touch with Dalit and Muslim leaders across the country, so it is being seen as attempt to built up a confederation at All India level before 2019 elections to take on the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though one of the close associate of Arshad Madni told One India that it was just a curtsy visit as leaders from different political parties and organisations keep visiting him. It was Chandrashekhar on August 18 then last week Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh called on Maulana Arshad Madani. Many other also come to him so mark their respect to Maulana Madani.

But sources said all these visits are not simply a curtsy call but they are happening keeping in mind 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But strangely Rashtriya Lok Dal that was close to the other faction of JUH led by Mehmood Madani this time round it is reaching out to Arshad Madani. They too know that JUH faction led by Arshad Madani has a greater reach to the community. JUH had not only organised a seminar on Dalit Muslim Unity but a resolution was also passed in which Dalit Muslim Unity was advocated.

But the community as such did not give much response to the move undertaken by the Dalit and Muslim leadership two-three years ago but this move has once against started. Political analyst feel that if Dalit-Muslim unity is materialized in a state like Uttar Pradesh it will make things difficult for any political outfit opposed to it. With 17 per cent Muslim and 22 per cent Dalits in the state can make a real difference. Moreover, influence of JUH in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam will make things difficult for the so-called mainstream political parties.

Sources said that Chandrashekhar is looking for JUH's support in Uttar Pradesh which has traditionally been supporting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party depending upon the possible electoral success. But if any alliance or understanding happens between them, it will harm the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress. But the way Jignesh Mevani was supported by the Congress in Gujarat Assembly election, it might turn out to be same in Uttar Pradesh benifiting the Congress. If that is the case then the Congress will gain more which is a natural ally of the Congress from the very beginning.