  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrashekhar Azad detained, says ‘can’t save country from home’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has surrendered before the Delhi police. He was detained after he surrendered before the police at gate number 1 of the Jamia Masjid.

    On Friday, he managed to escape from the custody of the police as there was plenty of resistance from the crowd. Earlier in a tweet, Azad had said that he was willing to surrender, if all the people arrested were released.

    Chandrashekhar Azad
    Chandrashekhar Azad Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Following his surrender at 3 am, he was taken to the crime brach office for further investigation. Around 2.30, Azad stepped out of the Jama Masjid and stood on the steps of the grand Mosque. He was surrounded by 100s of protestors. Addressing a gathering, he said that the fight to save the country cannot be fought from home.

    Anti-CAA protest: Police vehicle torched, internet services suspended in Bulandshahr

      CAA protests across UP turn violent, over 8 people dead | Oneindia News

      Meanwhile, the Delhi police detained 40 persons in connection with the protests at Daryaganj. The protests turned violent after agitators torched a car, following which the police had use water cannons. The protestors set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg. The fire was immediately doused.

      There have been widespread protests in different parts of the country against the citizenship law. The protesters say that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. They also said that it destroys the social fabric of the country.

      More DETAINED News

      Read more about:

      detained delhi police tweet protests violence bhim army

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue