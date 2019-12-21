Chandrashekhar Azad detained, says ‘can’t save country from home’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has surrendered before the Delhi police. He was detained after he surrendered before the police at gate number 1 of the Jamia Masjid.

On Friday, he managed to escape from the custody of the police as there was plenty of resistance from the crowd. Earlier in a tweet, Azad had said that he was willing to surrender, if all the people arrested were released.

Following his surrender at 3 am, he was taken to the crime brach office for further investigation. Around 2.30, Azad stepped out of the Jama Masjid and stood on the steps of the grand Mosque. He was surrounded by 100s of protestors. Addressing a gathering, he said that the fight to save the country cannot be fought from home.

Anti-CAA protest: Police vehicle torched, internet services suspended in Bulandshahr

Meanwhile, the Delhi police detained 40 persons in connection with the protests at Daryaganj. The protests turned violent after agitators torched a car, following which the police had use water cannons. The protestors set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg. The fire was immediately doused.

There have been widespread protests in different parts of the country against the citizenship law. The protesters say that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. They also said that it destroys the social fabric of the country.