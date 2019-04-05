  • search
    Chandrababu Naidu warns Narendra Modi after raids on TDP leaders

    Hyderabad, Apr 05: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates and supporters, said, that these raids are being conducted on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

    Speaking to reporters, Naidu said,"Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on the instructions of the Prime Minister. Once elections are announced, everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India's guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity; they can't be partial towards any party, nor can they suppress a party.''

    'Taking action against terrorists wasn't liked by some people', says PM Modi in Amroha

    ''I'm warning PM, if you do like this, you will have to pay heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are outgoing PM. Even the officers I am requesting, don't listen to him, if you listen, you will also face serious consequences,'' he further said.

    He said the IT and Enforcement officials conducted raids on the offices of TDP leaders like Sujana Chowdary,CM Ramesh and P Sudhakar. He also said the BJP is behind the raids and warned the party would pay heavy price it. He predicted utter defeat to the BJP in the centre and YSRCP in the state.

    Read more about:

    n chandrababu naidu telugu desam party lok sabha elections 2019 andhra pradesh

